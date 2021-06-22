Trump Organization sues New York City for wrongful termination of contracts
Former President Donald Trump’s company sued New York City Monday for allegedly wrongfully terminating contracts the Trump Organization had to operate city facilities. “The City has no right to terminate our contract,” Trump Organization officials said in a statement. “Mayor [Bill] de Blasio’s actions are purely politically motivated, have no legal merit, and are yet another example of the mayor’s efforts to advance his own partisan agenda and interfere with free enterprise.”www.abc6.com