Essex County, NJ

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Essex by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Essex; Western Union DEVELOPING THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT HUDSON...UNION...ESSEX AND RICHMOND COUNTIES At 908 PM EDT, an area of developing showers and thunderstorms was located over Society Hill, or near New Brunswick, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this activity. Locations impacted include Newark, Elizabeth, Bayonne, Plainfield, Linden, Orange, Summit, Millburn, Harrison, Todt Hill, Caldwell, Huguenot, The Verrazano Narrows Bridge, Port Richmond and Tottenville. This includes the following New York State COVID tent site Staten Island OMH. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
