Catahoula Parish, LA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Catahoula, Concordia by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CONCORDIA NORTHEASTERN CATAHOULA AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN PARISHES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

alerts.weather.gov
