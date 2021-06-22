Lumber prices plummet, opening the door to homebuyers

Although lumber prices have declined somewhat recently, this follows a period of record increases that started in mid-2020 and have left prices at historic highs. In a recent NAHB survey, 94 percent of builders reported a shortage of framing lumber. Despite this, as Tuesday’s post showed, wood framing remains the dominant construction method for single-family homes in the U.S., accounting for 91 percent of new homes completed in 2020. Through May of this year, as Monday’s post showed, few builders were reporting a recent switch, or inclination to switch, away from traditional wood framing methods.