Minions: The Rise Of Gru Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far
If there's one thing the world needs right now, it's more Minions. Yes, we mean that. Illumination Entertainment's most twee creations have been off our screens for far too long and, as we slowly return to theaters, it's about time we catch up with them on their many adventures. Luckily for us, a new installment in Universal Pictures' "Minions" franchise (a prequel spin-off of the ongoing "Despicable Me" animated franchise) is coming to theaters in 2022 — four years after the release of "Despicable Me 3." Within the "Despicable Me" franchise timeline, "Minions: The Rise of Gru" falls between "Minions" and "Despicable Me." Additionally, "Minions: The Rise of Gru" is the fifth movie in what has become one of Universal Pictures' biggest franchises, with all previous "Despicable Me" and "Minions" movies collectively grossing approximately $3.7 billion to date (via The Numbers).www.looper.com