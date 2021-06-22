Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Minions: The Rise Of Gru Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far

By Allie Gemmill
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If there's one thing the world needs right now, it's more Minions. Yes, we mean that. Illumination Entertainment's most twee creations have been off our screens for far too long and, as we slowly return to theaters, it's about time we catch up with them on their many adventures. Luckily for us, a new installment in Universal Pictures' "Minions" franchise (a prequel spin-off of the ongoing "Despicable Me" animated franchise) is coming to theaters in 2022 — four years after the release of "Despicable Me 3." Within the "Despicable Me" franchise timeline, "Minions: The Rise of Gru" falls between "Minions" and "Despicable Me." Additionally, "Minions: The Rise of Gru" is the fifth movie in what has become one of Universal Pictures' biggest franchises, with all previous "Despicable Me" and "Minions" movies collectively grossing approximately $3.7 billion to date (via The Numbers).

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Alan Arkin
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Lucy Lawless
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minions#Universal Pictures#Cnbc#Covid#The Vicious 6#Belle Bottom#Nunchuk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesCollider

'Jurassic World: Dominion’: Everything We Know So Far About the Cast, Plot, New Dinosaurs, and More

Much like the notion of bringing dinosaurs back to life despite the risk involved, the Jurassic franchise is alive and well and is showing no signs of slowing down. Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film Jurassic Park took the world by storm when it opened, and while two subsequent sequels failed to capture the same magic of the first film, 2015’s Jurassic World continued the story with new characters (and a few familiar faces), revitalizing a once-dormant franchise.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

What If..? Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, Villain, Timeline, News and Everything You Need to Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Marvel is really stepping up their TV series game as they venture out into an upcoming animated series What If..? and that will make you question the MCU as you know it. Here is everything you need to know from the release date, trailer, cast, plot, villain, timeline, and news for the next show after the canon series Loki and movie of Black Widow.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Release Date | Everything We Know So Far ahead of WitcherCon!!

The subversive fantasy elements, the dark humour, the amazing cinematography, and the intense storyline are what ‘The Witcher’ is made up of. The number of awards the series has garnered so far along with the title of the 2nd most-watched series in 2019 on Netflix is enough to substantiate the eagerness of the fans to watch the second season. So here we are with all tidbits related to Season 2.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Kristen Stewart Movie Just Hit Netflix

Jesse Eisenberg and Kirsten Stewart showed they had great chemistry when they first collaborated on 2009 coming-of-age comedy Adventureland, so there were high hopes that the duo would be able to replicate that dynamic in an entirely different genre when they re-teamed six years later for action comedy American Ultra, which just hit Netflix.
MoviesTVOvermind

What We Know about Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” So Far

Sometimes it’s very evident that actors have a certain type of movie that they enjoy signing on for and will tend to stick to that type as often as possible. Tobey Maguire hasn’t been seen much in the last several years but people are getting excited to think that he might show up in the next Spider-Man movie or in some version of another Spider-Man project, even though nothing has been confirmed. What is evident is that he’ll be a part of the star-studded cast that will be featured in Damien Chazelle’s upcoming movie titled Babylon. While some folks might get excited by the title it’s important to dig into the matter a little more and reveal that the story is actually about the switch from silent movies to talkies in the 1920s, which was a huge transition for some and kind of the end of the road for others since silent movies at one time ruled the cinema and were thought to be one of the best things ever created. It was when talkies came in that illusions were shattered and people started to realize that some of their idols weren’t quite as great as they might have thought.
Comicsdistrictchronicles.com

Dragon Ball Super Season 2 Release Date, Characters, And Plot – What We Know So Far

There haven’t been any official announcements regarding “Dragon Ball Super” Season 2, but fans can likely expect it to premiere within the next year or two. The upcoming “Dragon Ball Super” movie is coming out in 2022, and Toei Animation will probably spread out the premieres a bit. Since the first “Super” film (titled “Dragon Ball Super: Broly”) premiered in December, perhaps the next film in the spin-off saga will also premiere in the winter — leaving “Dragon Ball Super” Season 2 to debut as early as 2023.
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

Netflix’s “Free Food for Millionaires” Release Date & More – Here Is All We Know So Far

After delivering two masterpiece series, “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Bridgerton”, the streaming king, Netflix is planning something massive again. The much-awaited period drama series, “Free Food for Millionaires”, based on Min Jin Lee’s famous novel is under development. Here is everything we know about the upcoming blockbuster. Netflix is gathering...
MoviesCollider

Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. DC Movies Are Skipping This Year's Comic-Con@Home

Mum's the word on why Disney's Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. DC films will not be attending this year's San Diego Comic-Con@Home, per a report from Deadline. When reached for comment, neither studio issued a response — and we still do not have word on whether or not stars from the soon-to-be-debuted Sony Marvel films will be participating in the event.
TV & Videosflickdirect.com

Amazon's Tomorrow War to Get a Sequel

It's being reported that Amazon Studios and Skydance are in talks to make a sequel to "The Tomorrow War". The film just debuted last week on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries. Director Chris McKay said, "We talked about the world of these creatures, where they came from, how...
MoviesPosted by
Glamour

The Barbie Movie: Everything We Know

Between The Lego Movie and Transformers, it's crazy we haven't gotten a feature film about the most famous toy in the world: Barbie. Sure, there are a number of animated movies and series, but no one's yet tapped the box office potential of bringing Barbie to life…unless you count Life-Size, which I kind of do.
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Expensive Movie Ever Made

Hollywood has a long history of films with production costs that went over budget. Directors like Clint Eastwood who make movies quickly and inexpensively are prized by studios. Extremely expensive movies clearly run the risk of losing money — and they have with some regularity over the 100 years plus since moviemakers began hiring actors […]
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The Netflix library finds itself getting updated on an almost daily basis, and such is the way that the homepage is formatted online, on a mobile device or a television that it’s often easy to miss plenty of the new additions, given that the fabled algorithm tends to largely focus on either a particular subscriber’s own watch history, or the most high profile titles on the platform.
Movies/Film

‘VAL’ Trailer: Val Kilmer Gets a Documentary Decades in the Making

Amazon Studios and A24’s documentary VAL, about the life and career of actor Val Kilmer, just released its official trailer. The documentary boasts to have been “more than 40 years in the making” and features tons of unseen footage from Kilmer’s personal recordings. The actor brought his camera almost everywhere he went, and the trailer shows behind-the-scenes footage from classics like Tombstone, Top Gun, and more.
MoviesFilm Threat

The Goonies 2 Is Dead

In April this year, fans of the classic children’s film The Goonies got bad news when Fox cancelled a planned TV series based on the original film after reviewing a pilot. Fox kept the filming of the pilot so tightly under wraps that we don’t really know who was in it or how advanced it was, but we’re never going to find out. The executives at Fox didn’t like what they saw, and so they decided they weren’t going to proceed with it.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy