Northampton County, PA

Thunderstorm knocks out power to thousands across Lehigh Valley

By Pamela Sroka-Holzmann
LehighValleyLive.com
 17 days ago
More than 1,500 people in Warren County and more than 1,000 in Northampton and Lehigh counties are without power as thunderstorms Monday evening passed through the region. As of 10 p.m., 74 PPL customers in Lehigh County and another 19 in Northampton County were in the dark. A Metropolitan-Edison outage map showed fewer than five customers in Lehigh County and another 953 in Northampton County were without power.

Easton, PA
