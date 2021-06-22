Welltower to Acquire Holiday Retirement’s 86-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio for $1.58 billion in conjunction with Atria’s Acquisition of Holiday

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. The Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.