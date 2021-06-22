Welltower to Acquire Holiday Retirement’s 86-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio for $1.58 billion in conjunction with Atria’s Acquisition of Holiday
Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Welltower's. next twelve months normalized funds from operations by approximately. expects an unlevered IRR in the low double-digit range. Portfolio is valued at. $152,000. per unit, representing a discount to estimated replacement cost in excess of 30%. Initial cash cap rate of...insurancenewsnet.com