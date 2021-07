LHC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: LHCG) and SCP Health on Wednesday announced a new strategic partnership aimed at providing higher-acuity care in the home. By joining forces, LHC Group and SCP Health — two very familiar companies with deep Louisiana roots — hope to build the framework for a range of plug-and-play home-based care solutions that can be quickly scaled across the U.S. The idea, LHC Group Chairman and CEO Keith Myers told Home Health Care news, is to have the “boots on the ground” that can support any type of in-home care out there, including hospital-at-home and SNF-at-home models.