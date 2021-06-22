Cancel
Tennis

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Nicolas Mahut react to winning Queen's

By DZEVAD MESIC
Tennis World Usa
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pierre-Hugues Herbert enjoyed playing alongside his close friend Nicolas Mahut on the grass courts of the Queen's Club. Herbert and Mahut, seeded at No. 3, beat Reilly Opelka and John Peers 6-4 7-5 to win their third Queen's title. Herbert and Mahut claimed an early break in the first set...

ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

Tennis
Sports
ThrowbackTimes Queen's: Ivan Lendl defends title over Boris Becker

Considered one of the greatest players in the Open era, Ivan Lendl won 94 ATP titles, playing on a high level on clay, carpet and hard. Lendl's place among the all-time great competitors could have been even higher had he managed to perform better in Major finals (8-11) or win a Major on grass that had always run away from him despite all the efforts to change his game and make it more "grass-friendly."
Daniil Medvedev: I played really bad when match resumed

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev wasn't happy at all with the way he performed against Hubert Hurkacz after the two continued their match on Tuesday. The Wimbledon match between Medvedev and Hurkacz started on Monday but it got suspended due to rain. On Tuesday, the two continued their match and...
WDBO

The Latest: Matteo Berrettini reaches 1st Wimbledon semi

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 61 years to reach the Wimbledon semifinals by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets. The seventh-seeded Berrettini won 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 on No. 1 Court against a player he...
Irish Open: Australia's Lucas Herbert wins at Mount Juliet

Dates: Thursday to Sunday 1-4 July Highlights on BBC One NI: Saturday and Sunday at 22:30 BST. -19 L Herbert (Aus); -16 R Karlberg (Swe); -15 J Veerman (US); -14 R Bland (Eng), R Ramsay (Sco), G Forrest, F Laporta, D Whitnell (Eng); -13 A Johnston (Eng), J Scrivener (Aus), S Crocker (USA)
Lucas Herbert wins Irish Open wire-to-wire, clinches spot at The Open

THOMASTOWN, Ireland – Australian Lucas Herbert completed a wire-to-wire victory at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on Sunday, shooting 4-under 68 in the final round to win by three strokes and also secure a place at The Open Championship. It was Herbert’s second title on the European Tour, after...
'Novak Djokovic's going to lose at the...', says former No.1

Novak Djokovic has a good chance of achieving the 'Calendar Golden Slam' this year, having won the first two Grand Slams of 2021 and having also targeted the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The world number 1 surprised everyone at Roland Garros, where he inflicted on Rafael Nadal what was just his third overall defeat in the French capital.
Wimbledon Lookahead: Barty-Kerber, Sabalenka-Pliskova in SFs

Of the four women's semifinalists at Wimbledon, only 25th-seeded Angelique Kerber has been at this stage before at the All England Club. And now she faces the only other remaining woman with a Grand Slam title to her name, top-seeded Ash Barty. Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018, along with two other major titles in 2016, and looks to have rediscovered her best grass-court form this year. Barty won the 2019 French Open and is a former junior champion at Wimbledon. In the other semifinal, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka tries to reach her first Grand Slam final when she plays No. 8 Karolina Pliskova, who lost to Kerber in the 2016 U.S. Open final. Pliskova has not dropped a set during this fortnight. The remaining quartet includes three women who have been ranked No. 1: Barty, Kerber and Pliskova.
Wimbledon 2021: Ashleigh Barty vs Kerber's MATCH-POINT

Fifty years after Evonne Goolagong's first victory (who had dropped an encore nine years later) Ashleigh Barty brings the Australian flag back to the lawns of Church Road. The number one of the seeding - who lost only six of the forty games played this season - also survives against Angelique Kerber in the semifinal of Wimbledon 2021.

