Pitmasters compete in BBQ Bash

ROANOKE — Almost Heaven BBQ Bash was held at Stonewall Resort over the Father’s Day weekend, ending with cash prizes, trophies and bragging rights. The Kansas City BBQ Society sanctioned competition normally hosts over 50 of the best teams from 20 states in a 4-meat competition, along with a Backyard BBQ Contest and Steak Grillin’ Contest on Friday evening. Chicken, pork, ribs, even turkey and more were included in this year’s barbecue competition. Almost Heaven BBQ Bash showcased some of the best barbecue cooks from across the country at the resort. It serves as the WV State BBQ Championship, qualifying the WV Grand Champion for a potential entry into the prestigious Jack Daniels Worldwide Invitational BBQ Tournament, as well as the American Royal BBQ Competition.