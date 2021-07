“Our mission is to positively impact the development of youth not only within our programs, but also in our community by providing soccer and life-enriching opportunities to young players of all ages and playing abilities, to create a lifelong passion for the sport. We strive to play an active role in the leadership, development and personal growth of each of our players and staff by being an active member of our community through service, partnerships and programs. Our ultimate goal as a club is to encourage, inspire and empower each player to be able to reach the highest level possible within the game and in life, while helping create leaders and individuals that will inspire others to do the same.”