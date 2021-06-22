With upcoming marijuana legalization in Virginia, can businesses still drug test? ACLU of Virginia weighs in.
RICHMOND, Va. — As close as Virginia is to legal possession of marijuana come July 1, it's also no closer to the end of questions people may have about the process. Virginia became the first state in the South to legalize possession of up to an ounce for adults 21 years and older. With the legalization date now less than two weeks away, public education efforts are underway to make sure Virginians are educated on the topic.