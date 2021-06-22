Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tuesday Web Weather

KOLO TV Reno
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother who fought to get coverage for her son's mental illness is now working to help other families understand their insurance and options. Former NFL tight end hangs up cleats and picks up spurs. Updated: Jun. 20, 2021 at 5:59 PM PDT. Former NFL tight end hangs up cleats...

www.kolotv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
NFL
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Weather Update: Heavy rainfall potential tonight through Tuesday

Widespread and occasional heavy rainfall will remain in the forecast through Tuesday. The heaviest rainfall should fall near the Galveston Bay region/Upper Texas coast, although most areas will see 1-3 inches of rain between tonight and Tuesday morning. A slow-moving low-pressure system will move slowly into southeast TX over the...
Denver, CODenver Post

Denver weather: Cool with possible storms Tuesday, heat later in the week

Waking up Tuesday, Denver is experiencing over 90% humidity. The cool start will lead to a colder day, but there could be some very warm days ahead. According to the National Weather Service, Denver will hit 82 degrees on Tuesday under partly sunny skies. There’s a 30% chance of thunderstorms after 5 p.m. with over 15 mph wind gusts. Those fast-moving isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected to form over the mountains and foothills with a lower flash flood threat. Denver will drop to 59 degrees overnight.
Wausau, WIWSAW

First Alert Weather : Soggy Tuesday with a few stronger afternoon storms possible

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another round of showers and thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon into the early evening. While there will not be a lot of sunshine today, areas that end up with a few hours of the sun, will have the possibility for some stronger thunderstorms later this afternoon. The strongest storms may contain brief, wind gusts over 40 mph as well as some brief downpours as the storms wind down this evening.
East Texas, PAKLTV

Tuesday’s Weather: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers possible

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up to some muggy lower 70s this morning with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be likely today, especially throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs this afternoon will be similar to yesterday, warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We’ll hold on to better shots at scattered showers and thundershowers for Wednesday and Thursday so be sure to keep the umbrella close. This rain will not be constantly falling, rather it will be fairly scattered and on and off throughout each day. Rain will become a bit more spotty on Friday and Saturday before picking back up in coverage and frequency on Sunday. East Texas remains drought free as we now enter the first full week of July, which truly is something to be grateful for. In addition to keeping the drought away, scattered rain and extra cloud cover will continue to keep our afternoon temperatures either at seasonal averages or even cooler than average over the next seven days. All we have to do is deal with the humidity and enjoy the forecast for what it is!
Reno, NVsusanvillestuff.com

NWS Weather Bulletin: Add Thunderstorms to Your Heat Wave Beginning Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Fire Weather Watch for thunderstorms and strong outflow winds, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. Affected areas will include Lassen, eastern Plumas and eastern Sierra Counties along with the greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area. According to...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory till 8 PM EDT Tuesday

Ridgewood NJ, the National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY. The Heat index values up to 104 expected. For Eastern Passaic-Hudson-Western Bergen-Eastern Bergen- Western Essex-Eastern Essex-Western Union-Eastern Union. From Sunday till 8 PM EDT Tuesday. Hot temperatures and...
Wisconsin StateWiscnews.com

Heat continues Tuesday, but much cooler weather to follow for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will see one more hot day Tuesday, with heat index values in the mid- to upper 90s, but highs might not crack 70 on Wednesday, according to forecasters. Widely scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon, mainly north of the Interstate 94 corridor, and they may feature localized damaging wind gusts and small hail, the National Weather Service said.
EnvironmentUpNorthLive.com

Next weather maker coming to northern Michigan Tuesday night before cooler temps

A wet stretch in store later Tuesday evening through Wednesday with temperatures falling out of the 80s/90s back into the 60s(!) for many by Wednesday. TUESDAY (JULY 6): Quiet weather will prevail much of Tuesday, but the next weather-maker to impact northern Michigan will be on the doorstep by the evening hours. Plan on a partly sunny sky turning mostly cloudy by the end of the day. Daytime highs will have quite the range, with low 70s over the eastern Upper and widespread 80s to near 90F over the northern Lower (warmest readings along/south of US-10). Chances for rain pick up overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy