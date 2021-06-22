Cancel
NFL

Cardinals 53 Days from Preseason Opener Against Cowboys, Cut WR Hogan

By Howard Balzer
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 18 days ago

It is now 53 days until the Cardinals open their preseason schedule against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, Aug. 13. The first game at State Farm Stadium in the Year 2021 starts at 7pm Arizona time.

The following Friday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs come to Arizona for a 5pm local-time game that will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The three-game preseason schedule will conclude with a Saturday, Aug. 28 game on the road against the New Orleans Saints.

Hogan waived from reserve/injured

The Cardinals made a minor transaction from their roster Monday by waiving wide receiver Krishawn Hogan from reserve/injured. It is presumed he is healthy from whatever landed him on reserve/injured because there was no injury settlement negotiated.

Hogan, who began his NFL career with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2017, was waived on Sept. 2 that year and subsequently spent time with the Indianapolis Colts (twice), the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans until being signed to Arizona’s practice squad on Dec. 23, 2020.

He then signed to a reserve/future contract on Jan. 5 until he got waived/injured June 3 and reverted to reserve/injured June 4 following clearing waivers.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Hogan played two games with the Colts in 2017 and eight with the Saints in 2019 when he caught one pass for four yards. He played 10 offensive snaps and 14 on special teams with the Colts. With the Saints, he played 83 offensive snaps and 77 on special teams.

Minimum deal for Williams

Defensive lineman Xavier Williams, who was added to the roster on June 7, signed a one-year contract for $990,000, the minimum salary for a player with six credited seasons.

Williams previously played with the Cardinals from 2015-2017. He started two games and finished with 28 combined tackles during those three seasons.

All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
