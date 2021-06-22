Rotarians learn importance of the Arts; begin third year as club

BUCKHANNON — The Rotary Club of Buckhannon-Upshur is excited to be entering their third year as a club, as they held their final meeting of fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday afternoon. Recent graduate of Notre Dame High School Ben Long was the guest speaker as he educated Rotarians about the importance of the Arts and the transition from STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math).