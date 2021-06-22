Upshur Trails group offers reward for volunteers

BUCKHANNON — The Upshur County Trails group has rewards ready for upcoming volunteer opportunities to help maintain and improve their ever-increasing trail mileage. The current maintenance of the trail system is completed solely by volunteers. This volunteer work in necessary for the trail system to continue to exist, explained Upshur County Trails group member and volunteer, Rachel Garton Weber. The group strongly encourages trail users to consider volunteering during these public volunteer opportunities. These public work days will be held on Saturday, July 24 and Saturday, August 21, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.