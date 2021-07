India became the third country to pass 400,000 Covid-19 deaths, official data showed Friday, as the country's vast vaccination drive slows. On Tuesday India approved the Moderna vaccine for domestic use, taking to four the number available along with AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Russia's Sputnik V. Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it had applied for approval for its plasmid DNA-based vaccine after trials showed an efficacy rate of 67 percent.