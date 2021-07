The Cincinnati Police Department said a teenager was shot Monday in Avondale.

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, a 16 year old was shot in the 3500 block of Reading Road, according to police officials. First responders transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers also found shell casings in the crosswalk on Forest Avenue.

Authorities haven’t released any information about potential suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.