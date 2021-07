A Hesperus woman has been arrested on suspicion of robbing a bank in Albuquerque, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice in New Mexico. Keylee Rose Moore, 21, is suspected of entering a New Mexico Bank and Trust on June 1 on Louisiana Boulevard and passing a note to a bank teller demanding money, according to the release. The teller handed money to Moore, and she walked out and fled, according to the release.