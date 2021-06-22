UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov fight card
The UFC wraps up its June schedule with a Fight Night show on June 26th from the APEX in Las Vegas dubbed UFC Vegas 30. In the main event, heavyweight contenders Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov in a key five-round contest that will go a long way towards determining who will be that much closer to a title shot. We also have heavies in the co-main, as Ovince Saint Preux is moving up a weight class (again) to take on short notice replacement Tanner Boser.www.bloodyelbow.com