UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov fight card

Undefeated Ciryl Gane wants a shot at Francis Ngannou and the UFC heavyweight title following his victory over Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night on Saturday. According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Gane said he is "ready" for a title opportunity before adding: "I think it's OK. Now I'm comfortable with the situation. He has the belt. ... We were born in the same gym with the same coach. Now, for the title, for the belt—I can do this."