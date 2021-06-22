Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Alex Rodriguez Hangs Out With Ben Affleck's Ex Lindsay Shookus On Her Birthday: Report

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Rodriguez attended Lindsay Shookus' birthday party Saturday. Rodriguez and Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend were seen in a video sitting next to each other. Rodriguez's rep said he and Shookus are friends and nothing more. Alex Rodriguez hung out with Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, over the weekend, a report says.

www.ibtimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Lindsay Shookus
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Instagram Stories#Affleck And Shookus#Us Weekly#Entertainment Tonight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Reunion

It's said that trends come back in style every 20-ish years. So far, 2021 is on track to be the most early aughts-inspired year ever. Baguette bags are in again, the cast of "Friends" is everywhere, and one of the most famous and most gossiped about Hollywood couples is canoodling together once again from coast to coast.
RelationshipsOk Magazine

A Meeting Of The Jens! Jennifer Lopez Has 'Already Contacted' Ben Affleck's Ex Jennifer Garner 'To Organize A Sit-Down' About Their Kids, Spills Source

Not so fast! As Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Ben Affleck heats up, the superstar is looking forward to meeting his kids — but she’ll have to get the all-clear from their mom, Jennifer Garner, first. Article continues below advertisement. The Hustlers star, 51, "has already contacted Jen to organize a...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Ready To Take This Major Step In Their Renewed Romance

Only a few months after rekindling their romance, it looks like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might be getting ready to make a major move in their relationship — literally. The Argo director and “On The Floor” singer are reportedly considering moving in together, and it could happen very soon. “Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working,” a source shared with Us Weekly. “They plan on moving in together very soon.”
Moviesbostonhassle.com

DOUBLE TAKE: Ben Affleck

DOUBLE TAKE is a series within Cinema Quarantino that touches upon an actor’s career through a selected list of movies to watch. Not to be taken scholarly or seriously. Long ago, there was a rumor in my high school about Boston becoming Hollywood of the East Coast, which probably derived from the increasing number of productions in or around the city. Talking about it had sparked some humble recollections of those who rose from our neighborhoods (unfortunately, the BU alumni won’t be discussed here — sorry, Julianne Moore!). Several actors have become prominent Boston Bros who collectively represent the outsider’s perspective of the city: white, male, ambiguously working-class-looking. I have no intention of covering the entire legion (especially Mark “I forgive myself for being racist” Wahlberg), nor do I feel that they necessarily deserve any more praise than same-tier peers. When I decided on Ben Affleck, I do it in the spirit that he’s what the city deserves.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What was Ben Affleck’s proposal to avoid a long distance relationship with JLo?

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They made possible what many believed they were unable to do: resume the romance they left behind almost 20 years ago. The couple met again after the diva broke her engagement with Alex Rodriguez and given the distance they face in the cities where each one lives, he made a proposal to try to make it work.
Miami, FLmarketresearchtelecast.com

Thus, Jennifer Lopez expresses her happiness to meet Ben Affleck again in Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed together in Miami. On Sunday, May 23, Jennifer Lopez y Ben Affleck They were photographed at a private residence in Florida, where she owns a home, weeks after they rekindled their 2000s romance. J.Lo was all smiles as she walked down a flight of stairs outside with the Oscar winner following her close up.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Alex Rodriguez Asks "Where Is My Invite" After Missing Out on Party Jennifer Lopez Attended

Taco Tuesday anyone? Alex Rodriguez may have a little Fomo when it comes to celebrating the greatest (and only) weekly holiday ever. That is, according to his recent comment on an Instagram post belonging to Stevie Mackey—who is the vocal coach and friend of ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez. Earlier this week, Stevie shared several posts and videos from his Taco Tuesday event, and in one of the fun-filled clips, the "I'm Real" singer can be seen front and center in attendance. The vocal coach even shared a short video on June 29 of a few pals singing and captioned the post, "Doing a little run thru before Taco Tuesday. This is my fav part of the night cause...

Comments / 1

Community Policy