Franciscan Health to lay off 83 as part of Hammond hospital downsizing
Franciscan Health plans to lay off 83 workers as part of its downsizing of the former St. Margaret Hospital in downtown Hammond. The Mishawaka-based health care provider plans to shrink the more than 120-year-old 226-bed Franciscan Health Hospital at 5454 Hohman Ave. to an 8-bed acute care hospital, emergency department and primary care location. The 800,000-square-foot Hammond campus will be partly demolished and shrunk to about 85,000 square feet as Franciscan shifts more care to suburbs amid an industry-wide shift to more outpatient and virtual care.www.nwitimes.com