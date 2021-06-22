Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Set Foot In A National Park

By Brett Stayton
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yj3FW_0abPcFEs00

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors. America is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic wild places on earth.

The protection and preservation of those world class wild places, and the wild things that inhabit them, would not be possible without the National Park Service (NPS).

The mission of the NPS is to preserves unimpaired the natural and cultural resources and values of the National Park System for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations.

The Park Service cooperates with partners to extend the benefits of natural and cultural resource conservation and outdoor recreation throughout this country and the world.

The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.

With literally hundreds of millions of people to choose from, these idiots actually made it surprisingly simple to pick the 10 dumbest things that park visitors have ever done.

We even have a celebrity appearance.

So without further ado, here’s a list that none of these people probably want to be on…

World’s Dumbest Park Visitors

#1 – Bison Calf Euthanized After Being Put In Car By Tourists.

In 2016, footage of a bison calf strapped into the trunk of a car in Yellowstone National Park went viral. The two tourists who picked up the baby buffalo were reportedly worried the animal was cold and needed to be rescued from the elements. This despite the fact that the temperatures for that day ranged between 39 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit, relatively temperate for Yellowstone.

After loading the bison into their trunk, the two drove it to a nearby ranger station. Their actions were widely ridiculed online as textbook examples of extreme anthropomorphism and stupidity.

Their stupidity would be even more funny if not for the fact that the bison calf had to sadly be euthanized due to their stupidity.

“Park rangers tried repeatedly to reunite the newborn bison calf with the herd. These efforts failed.

The bison calf was later euthanized because it was abandoned and causing a dangerous situation by continually approaching people and cars along the roadway.”

#2 – Florida Woman Burns Down World’s Oldest Cypress Tree While Smoking Meth Inside Of It.

This maybe should have been #1 just for the use of meth alone, but since meth is one of the most commonly enjoyed outdoor recreation activities in Florida, she gets the benefit of the doubt. Even if she was just smoking a cigarette for the purposes of this story, she still would have made the list, but the fact that it’s meth makes the tale even more poetic.

In January of 2012, Sara Barnes reportedly climbed inside the hollowed out trunk of a 3,500 year old cypress tree after the park had closed for the night. Once inside of the ancient tree, Barnes and friend began to smoke a little meth as people tend to do when the sun goes down in Florida.

The meth pipe wasn’t enough to keep the two women warm though, so they started a fire within the confines of the hollow tree.

A breeze then coasted down the trunk of the 125 foot hollow tree and fanned the flames, turning the 5th oldest tree in the world, and the world’s oldest cypress tree, into the worlds biggest chimney. Firefighters arrived on the scene but could only watch as the historic tree was reduced to a 20 foot stump thanks to the meth fueled shenanigans of two idiots.

Barnes was sentenced to 30-months in prison for the incident. Since then she has subsequently been arrested for smoking meth while driving and been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

#3 – Three Men Banned From Yellowstone For Cooking Chicken Dinner In Thermal Geyser.

So this might actually also qualify as the smartest thing anyone has ever tried to do in a National Park. But I guess since the Park Service punished them, we’ll count it as one of the dumbest.

In August of 2020, three men visited Yellowstone National Park and attempted to fry some chicken in a thermal geyser. A park ranger was alerted to a group with cooking pots in a tourist area, and it was discovered that the group had two whole chickens marinating in a burlap sack they had thrown into a boiling hot spring.

Yellowstone is home to hundreds of thermal features and geysers, with average water temperatures ranging from 180 – 196 degrees Fahrenheit. Thats hot enough to kill people, and to fry chicken.

Eric and Dallas Roberts were reportedly ordered to serve two days in jail and pay $540 in fines and fees for their part in the incident. The third man, Eric Romriell, 49, paid $1,250 in fines and fees.

The men were also apparently banned from Yellowstone for two years.

#4 – Drunk Man In Short Shorts Taunts Buffalo In The Middle Of Traffic, Gets Charged.

With enough liquid courage, people can feel invincible enough to do anything – including tussle with 2,000-pound bull bison.

In 2018, an Oregon man was sentenced to 130 days in jail for drunkenly harassing a bison that had stopped traffic on a Yellowstone National Park roadway.

Raymond Reinke reportedly justified his drunken behavior by stating that he and a buddy were on a road trip to celebrate “one last hurrah” before he entered an alcohol treatment program.

After his 15 minutes of fame from the viral video was up, he was sentenced to 60 days in jail for harassing wildlife, 60 days for interfering with law enforcement and 10 days for disorderly conduct. He was given credit for 21 days served.

He was also banned from Grand Teton, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks for a five-year probationary period during which he is not allowed to drink alcohol.

Reinke reportedly told the judge”

“I’m sorry to the buffalo. He didn’t deserve what I did to him.”

The judge replied:

“You’re lucky the bison didn’t take care of it, and you’re standing in front of me.”

#5 – Crowd Hangs Out Within A Few Feet Of Bison. Bison Tosses 9-Year-Old Girl Into The Air.

In July of 2019, a huge bull bison was minding its own business and grazing on a hillside in Yellowstone National Park when a group of about 50 tourists got too close for comfort.

According to reports, multiple members of the group repeatedly ventured within 5 to 10 feet of the grazing bull over about a 20 minute timespan. Finally, the bull was bothered enough to do something about it and it charged the group.

Unfortunately the buffalo took his frustrations out on a 9-year-old girl who was flung into the air on camera. She was taken to a nearby lodge with minor injuries and subsequently sent on her way.

#6 – Idiot Tourist Approaches Mother Grizzly And Her Cubs.

Earlier this year, an idiot tourist casually approached arguably the deadliest animal in North America and it almost went horribly wrong.

The Yellowstone visitor casually strolled right up to a mother grizzly bear and her cubs hoping to snap a picture. She was promptly bluff charged by the angry mama bear, who came within just steps of absolutely destroying this lady’s vacation.

While she narrowly escaped trouble with the bear, she’s now in trouble with the Park Service who issued a statement indicating the lady’s conduct was being investigated. While the case is on going, there are expected to be legal ramifications for her conduct.

#7 – Woman Gets Jeans Ripped Off By Bison.

Okay this took place at a South Dakota State Park, not a National Park, but we are still going to count it on the list.

In August of 2020, a woman brazenly approached a herd of bison at Custer State Park for an up close photo shoot. She immediately regretted that decision.

She was swiftly gored by one of the beasts, and in the tussle her jeans became entangled in the horns of the bison.

After being swung around by her pants, she was left pant-less on the side of the road while the buffalo ran off with her britches still hanging from its head. Eventually someone was able to retrieve her pants, which still had her set of keys affixed to the belt loop.

#8 – Graffiti Artist Spray Painted Her Instagram Handle All Over Park Property.

Casey Nocket was reportedly banned from all National Parks for 2 years beginning in 2014 after she defaced natural landscapes in seven different national parks by graffitiing large swaths of rock formations with her “art.”

She was particularly easy to track down and arrest, considering each of the graffiti pieces she crafted included her Instagram handle. She also posted pictures of the evidence to her Instagram account.

Crater Lake was just one of the parks that was defaced by the New York City artist known as “Creepy Tings.”

She also drew vandalized Death Valley National Park, as well as Yosemite National Park, and four other parks during a 2-week-long hiking vacation and graffiti rampage.

She intentionally used acrylic paint because she knew it would be difficult to remove.

#9 – Boy Scout Leaders Cheer As They Topple 200-Million-Year-Old Rock Formation.

This one also occurs in a state park, but it was too dumb not to include on this list.

As “leaders” of local Boy Scout troop, you think they would have enough sense to do something this dumb, but I digress.

While visiting Goblin Valley State Park in Utah in October of 2013, two men pushed a boulder down a hill thus destroying a 200-million year old formation.

David Hall and Glen Taylor both dodged jail time, but they were reportedly sentenced to a year of probation and fined heavily. They were also ousted from their leadership position with the Boy Scouts.

They claimed to have done it in to prevent a safety hazard, saying the rock formation was dangerous to hikers despite the fact that it had stood for more than 200 million years without hurting anyone.

The celebratory nature of the video that incriminated them calls that motive into question.

#10 – Vanessa Hudgens Makes Instagram Post About Illegally Defacing Red Rock National Park.

Finally, we round out the list with our celebrity guest miss Vanessa Hudgens.

Hudgens is an actress, singer, and film producer most well known for her role in the High School Musical series and a variety of roles since then.

On Valentines Day 2016, she also went down in history in the long line of people to criminally deface federal property when she carved her and her boyfriends name into a rock with a heart, and posted it to instagram.

The incident took place at Coconino National Forest (close enough to a park for this list) and Hudgens was reportedly fined $1,000 for the incident.

“She was caught in the act because she publicized it and she’s famous. I’m sure there are others who are not famous and publicized it and we’ve never known.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

58K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Park#National Parks#Yellowstone National Park#Park Rangers#The National Park Service#Nps#The National Park System#World#The Bison Calf#The Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
SciencePosted by
My Country 95.5

Yellowstone Geysers Spit Debris That Has Park Rangers Angry

Newsweek Magazine has run an article highlighting some of the JUNK that has recently been spit out of Yellowstone's Old Faithful Geiser. Humans have been tossing things into Yellowstone’s geysers for hundreds of years, unfortunately. Back in the 19th century, reports claim, explorers used to use Old Faithful as a sort of primitive laundromat, throwing dirty clothes into the steaming vent. And later others would drop soap into the opening, in the belief that it would cause an eruption. My word! (Newsweek).
Travelmatadornetwork.com

7 stunning US train rides that are worth splurging on

When you think of grand vintage train rides, you probably think of something along the lines of a luxurious train route outside of the US that makes stops at a number of ornate and beautiful train stations. That’s understandable, as many parts of the world have a much stronger rail tradition than in the US. While there’s some catching up to do when it comes to train efficiency and accessibility, you don’t have to go all the way to Europe for luxury. From traversing the wilds of Alaska aboard the Denali Star to exploring the rugged West on the Colorado & Southern Railroad, there’s no shortage of epic train journeys in the US that are listed on the train tour company Vacations by Rail. They might not be cheap, but these US train trips are worth the splurge.
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Bear Tries To Board A Car With A Couple Driving in Yellowstone

Bears in Yellowstone get a lot of action and attention when tourists visit and sometimes it's a very close call for those tourists. Quite an opportunity was in store for a couple of tourists in this video (taken back in 2016). We're hoping that all the humans and bears were unharmed and since the video was posted on YouTube we assume the tourists lived to tell about it.
TravelTelegraph

The abandoned US holiday resort that's been left out to dry

A geographic extension of the Grand Canyon, the 120-mile long, 500ft-deep Lake Mead is America’s largest reservoir. The lake was formed in 1936 with the creation of the massive Hoover Dam in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River, on the border between Nevada and Arizona. The reservoir, which dropped...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Yellowstone Bear Gets Very Close To Tourists While Chasing Elk

Yellowstone National Park is like nature gone beserk -- heightened, astonishing, and often terrifying. It's like God's terrarium: full of fearsome creatures, dangerous hot pots, and it's all positioned on top of an apocalyptic volcano that, when it goes off, might just end civilization for a hundred years or so.
Travelcowboystatedaily.com

‘Tourist Trap’ And Other Bad Reviews of Yellowstone National Park

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Since conservative commentator Glenn Beck was unimpressed during his recent trip to Yellowstone National Park, we decided it was time to take a look at other reviews of the park to see if anyone shared his opinion. Beck said earlier this...
AnimalsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pet dog on the loose for days in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park rangers are hoping to capture a tourist’s pet dog that has been loose in the wilderness since last Thursday. “We lost our dog ‘Delta’ at the Artist Paintpots at 12:45 p.m.,” Mike Mastis, owner of the 70-pound female goldendoodle, posted on a Yellowstone-themed Facebook page late Saturday. “We have not seen her for three days and we are devastated. Please look for her when you are in the park.”
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Black Bear Escapes Grizzly Bear in Glacier National Park

From the looks of this video black bears and grizzly bears are not friendly with each other and this black bear is lucky. Glacier National Park posted a video on their Facebook of a visitor catching an interaction between a black bear and a grizzly bear and let's just say grizzly bears aren't friendly just to people, apparently they aren't fans of black bears. Here's the video from Facebook.
Animalscowboystatedaily.com

Park Service Asks Public Not To Drive Over Elk

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While the thought of driving over a 700-pound elk may sound absurd, elk calves are at much higher risk because they are are significantly smaller and could end up beneath a car. As a result, the National Park Service on Tuesday...
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Giant 23-Foot-Long Anaconda Startles Tourists Swimming in River

A giant anaconda, measuring around 23 feet in length, startled two divers after it was spotted slithering through long grass on a river bank within arms reach of the men. Video shows the lengthy snake writhing through the undergrowth along the Formoso river in Bonito, in the central-southern Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, bordering Paraguay and Bolivia.
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

Watch: Grizzly Bear Takes Down Elk In Wyoming’s Grand Teton NP

The circle of life happens routinely in the Yellowstone Ecosystem and usually only the strong survive. You've heard the saying "you don't have to be faster than the bear, just faster than the slowest in the pack". That is truly the case in this 2019 video taken by Youtube user Evan Matthews while he was giving tours of Grand Teton National Park in Northwest Wyoming.
Public Safetyouttherecolorado.com

Body discovered near popular lake in Rocky Mountain National Park

According to officials at Rocky Mountain National Park, the body of a female was discovered below the outtake of The Loch on Friday afternoon. Visitors to the park were the first to spot the body, with the initial discovery occurring while they were in the drainage below the outlet of the Loch.
Iowa StateOnlyInYourState

The Unique, Out-Of-The-Way State Park In Iowa That’s Always Worth A Visit

The midwest is full of state parks with scenic mountaintop views, luscious green woods, and crystal clear pools of water. One of our favorite natural gems that is a nature lover’s paradise is Ledges State Park located in Madrid, Iowa. This picture-perfect piece of natural landscape is an ideal day trip for the whole family. Because everyone needs a little peace of mind and a breath of fresh air! Check out why we think Ledges State Park should be on next weekend’s agenda.

Comments / 0

Community Policy