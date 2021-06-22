Carl Nassib Becomes First Active Openly Gay NFL Player

Carl Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, has come out as gay becoming the first openly gay active player in the NFL. Nassib came out in a post on Instagram writing, “Hey everyone, happy Pride Month. Right now, I am sitting in a moment of gratitude and relief. Sadly I have agonized over this moment for the last 15 years. Only until recently, thanks to my family and friends, especially Connor, Cason, and Francis, did it seem possible for me to say publicly and proudly that I’m gay. I am also incredibly thankful for the NFL, my coaches, and fellow players for their support. I would not have been able to do this without them. From the jump, I was greeted with the utmost respect and acceptance.”