Non-profits in Upper Leacock Township partnering to bring horse riding and grooming for individuals with disabilities
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Aaron’s Acres will be returning to Greystone Manor Therapeutic Riding Center (GMTRC) for its summer program for those with disabilities after being disrupted last summer due to COVID-19. The program starts Tuesday and will run six times throughout the summer. Participants will be involved in equine-assisted therapies including how to ride, groom and lead horses and how to upkeep a barn.www.fox43.com