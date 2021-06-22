Trustees Corner

In May, I received a call from a resident asking if Sagamore Hills would fill in the pothole in Sagamore Square parking lot. I explained that townships are not allowed to go on private property and do public work. I had already set a meeting with Omega Management and the owner regarding ongoing construction, signage, litter and an assortment of other concerns. I was told that there are plans to invest over $330,000 into improvements this year. A boarded up restaurant was another major concern as the restaurant construction in question was shut down by the Summit County Building Department. It’s my understanding that if you are not complying with the building standards then a stop work order will be issued with possible fines. This restaurant renovation is currently in limbo until the Summit County Building Department approves and inspects final plans and construction. Sagamore Hills has no authority to speed up this process.