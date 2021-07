I don't know if this is going to be good or bad when it's all said and done. I'm just happy a student athlete can benefit off of something that should never have been stripped from them in the first place. I don't have all the answers to how it can be properly policed, but I will say that shady business has been taking place for decades, yet everyone has enjoyed the show. You attend college to mature as a young adult and become educated in various fields. I hope each student athlete learns about financial literacy, so they better understand how to manage money now.