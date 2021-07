As a trained oceanographer, Idaho State University professor Bruce Finney is no stranger to traveling for his work. Whether he is working his way across the small volcanic archipelago of the Kuril Islands that trail from Japan’s island Hokkaido to Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, visiting the many lakes of Africa or trekking along the Alaskan terrain, the Minnesota-born Finney has traveled to many countries to study Earth’s sediment cores to learn more about the history of the oceans and lakes.