An example of the most iconic Porsche race car of all time, and arguably the most iconic race car of all time, a Le Mans-raced Gulf-liveried kurzheck 917, is coming up for sale next month at RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction. It didn’t win the race in real life, but this is the car that is depicted as having won the race in Steve McQueen’s Le Mans movie, and that’s maybe even more important. It probably won’t set a record for the most expensive car ever sold, but it wouldn’t shock me to see this one clear 20 million.