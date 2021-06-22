Cancel
Papillion, NE

Bahl named 2020-21 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year

By Kelsie Kasper
klkntv.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePapillion, Neb. (Gatorade Pressbox) – In its 36th year of honoring the nation’s most elite high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Jordyn Bahl of Papillion-La Vista High School in Papillion, Neb. is the 2020-21 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year. Bahl won the prestigious award for her accomplishments on and off the field, joining an impressive group of former Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year winners who have combined for 15 gold medals and four National Championships.

www.klkntv.com
