Darlene C. Hendrikson, 84 of McAllen, Texas, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Rushford, Minnesota. Darlene was born June 14, 1937 in Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada to George Ira and Ella Edna (Reuther) Abbott. She was raised in The Pas, Manitoba, and attended The Pas Senior High School. Later in her life Darlene returned to school. Her goal was to supplement her study of Canadian/British history in Canada with American History in order to meet U.S. college entrance requirements. In 1974 she graduated from Austin High School, and went on to earn her Associate of Arts degree from Austin Community College in 1977.