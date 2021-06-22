Ariana Grande Delivers Live Performance of "pov"

It's something that many people will consider trying but never actually do. It's something that for many, could be far too scary to try or viewed as too "weak" to "stoop" to. It's "therapy"--"counseling", "getting a shrink", or whatever you may call it. Speaking from experience, therapy for me has been the single best decision I have ever made in my adult life. It's scary--somedays it is terrifying, and there have even been a few days where I have left the office feeling more "beat up" than when I went in. This, of course, speaks to the pain and realization that growth isn't always easy or fun and games.