Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Delivers Live Performance of "pov"

By Editorial
Hypebae
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs fans wait for the star to drop her “God Is A Woman” perfume, Ariana Grande has unveiled a live performance of “pov” from her hit album positions. “It’s like you got superpowers/Turn my minutes into hours,” the musician sings with a bright light highlighting her silhouette. Standing in a set decorated with grass and flowers, she continues: “You got more than 20-20, babe/Made of glass the way you see through me.” The stage then gets covered with soft purple lighting, as Grande delivers the intimate track in a bra top by Mugler and glossy trousers by CULTNAKED.

hypebae.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pov#Live Performance#Perfume#Flowers#Cultnaked
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Katy Perry's Claim About Ariana Grande Sparks Heated Debate

Katy Perry's tweet about Ariana Grande is causing an up-"Roar" on Twitter. The Grammy-nominated singer wished Grande a happy birthday on June 25, tweeting, "happiest birthday to the best living vocalist on earth @ArianaGrande fight me if you think different." Fans immediately called out Perry for making a mistake: Grande's birthday is on June 26. "Mom it's tomorrow, delete fast," one follower responded with a skull emoji. "Save your tweet for another day," another added. However, Perry seemed unconcerned that she posted a day earlier, and followed up with another tweet that said, "s**t im early idc."
Celebritiespurewow.com

Ariana Grande Shared an Extremely Rare Baby Photo in Honor of Her Birthday

There's nothing we love quite like a good throwback, and Ariana Grande just treated us to a great one. The "Thank U, Next" singer celebrated her 28th birthday yesterday by sharing an extremely rare photo of herself as a baby. The throwback is a zoomed in photo of little Grande's face as she's seen sitting in a bathtub. She captioned the photo with a message to her younger self, saying: “hbd tiny, i am taking care of you !”
Mental HealthVice

Ariana Grande is giving $2 million of therapy sessions to her fans

We’ve all been through some bad shit this year, and there’s no shame in having had it turn you into a sad bitch rather than, say, a savage. Pop princess Ariana Grande has decided to take the ever-worsening mental health crisis into her own hands, and will be distributing $2 million (that’s about £1.4 million) among her fans to help them combat the problem head-on with therapy, in partnership with mental health support organisation Better Help.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Revealed: Birthday girl Ariana’s Grande spending habits

Pop princess Ariana Grande turns 29 today with an impressive fortune standing at $180 million, thanks to her six successful albums and four concert tours. But not only is she good at making money, she’s an expert at spending it too. Whether it be designer clothing, private jets and million-dollar...
CelebritiesRed Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes June 26, 2021: Ariana Grande, choose peace over chaos

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ariana Grande, 28; King Bach, 33; Gino Vento, 35; Aubrey Plaza, 37. Happy Birthday: Revisit situations and problems until you come up with a workable arrangement. Don’t jump into something that requires a delicate, time-consuming approach. Put more emphasis on detail and changing only what’s necessary. Use your ingenuity to figure out the best way to incorporate stability and security into your life. Choose peace over chaos and self-improvement over trying to change others. Your numbers are 5, 16, 23, 26, 31, 37, 44.
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Ariana Grande Trades Her Signature Ponytail For A Short Bob

Ariana Grande surprised fans on Instagram when she posted a video of her without her signature long hair. Instead, she unveiled a new shorter cut that almost touches her shoulders. Along with the image, she wrote: “thank you, next.”. Known for her signature long ponytail, this was a bold move...
CelebritiesPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Idahoans Can Receive One Free Month of Therapy on Ariana Grande

It's something that many people will consider trying but never actually do. It's something that for many, could be far too scary to try or viewed as too "weak" to "stoop" to. It's "therapy"--"counseling", "getting a shrink", or whatever you may call it. Speaking from experience, therapy for me has been the single best decision I have ever made in my adult life. It's scary--somedays it is terrifying, and there have even been a few days where I have left the office feeling more "beat up" than when I went in. This, of course, speaks to the pain and realization that growth isn't always easy or fun and games.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Ariana Grande Is Almost Unrecognizable in New Instagram Post

Ariana Grande is known for her signature high ponytail, but now, the 28-year-old pop star is trying out a new look. In a video posted to her Instagram, Grande showed off short hair that hits just above her shoulders and flips out at the bottom. She accompanied the new look with a fuzzy red-orange bucket hat. It's unclear how long she'll keep this style, but for now, take a look at Grande's short hair and the other rare instances in which she's shown off a different look.
Musicfoxbangor.com

Ariana Grande Sings Duet Karaoke from ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Ariana Grande singing karaoke in any capacity might seem unfair — but that’s especially true when she gets a number that lets her show off her pipes as this famous duet did. AG was filmed hanging out with friends and crooning along to “Suddenly Seymour” from “Little Shop of Horrors”...
Mental HealthTime Out Global

Ariana Grande is providing free therapy for fans

Newlywed pop superstar Ariana Grande has long advocated for mental health, openly sharing her struggles with PTSD following the Manchester Arena terrorist attack with British Vogue, discussing her grief over the loss of ex Mac Miller and delivering an impassioned endorsement of Mental Health Month in May. "Here’s to ending...
CelebritiesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Ariana Grande’s Vegan “God Is A Woman” Perfume to Launch This Month

Superstar Ariana Grande recently debuted her newest vegan perfume, called God Is A Woman, titled after her 2018 single with the same name and will be available at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide starting August 1st and online July 29th. Grande announced that her new perfume will be completely vegan and cruelty-free, joining an international push to stop cosmetic animal testing. The fragrance will also use 91-percent naturally derived ingredients.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Ariana Grande & Ty Dolla $ign Soar With ‘Safety Net’ on VEVO Live

Ariana Grande has teamed with VEVO to further ignite her latest album ‘positions.’. Pairing with the platform for a special series of live performances, the songbird has hatched the net offering – ‘safety net.’. Collaborator Ty Dolla $ign joined Grande for the showing, which was set against a moody minimalist...

Comments / 0

Community Policy