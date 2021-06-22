Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * Until Friday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 81.4 feet. * Flood stage is 79.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue to slowly fall. Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 81.4 Mon 7 PM 80.3 79.2 78.5 Falling