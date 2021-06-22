Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morris, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Morris; Sussex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL MORRIS AND CENTRAL SUSSEX COUNTIES At 906 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Middletown to Hopatcong, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. Trees and wires were reported downed in Hampton Township in Sussex County. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Newton, Hopatcong, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Stanhope, Hamburg, Netcong, Ogdensburg, Sussex, High Point, Lake Mohawk, Vernon Valley, Green Pond, Pellettown, Highland Lake, Lake Telemark and Budd Lake. This includes Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 26 and 31. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH