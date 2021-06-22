Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Glades; Hendry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HENDRY AND CENTRAL GLADES COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM EDT * At 905 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Lakeport to Moore Haven. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Moore Haven, Lakeport, Brighton Seminole Reservation and Lake Hicpochee.