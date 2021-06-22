Flash Flood Watch issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 15:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Remain weather aware and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Remember, never drive through flooded roadways as the water may be too deep for safe passage. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * With saturated soils from recent rain, any additional thunderstorms with efficient rainfall rates could lead to flash flooding. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity leading to ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas. Flash flooding could occur in areas where the heaviest rain falls.