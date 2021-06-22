Flash Flood Warning issued for Crockett by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Crockett The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Crockett County in west central Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 804 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Also, motorists should be prepared for flash flooding along Interstate 10. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ozona. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 353 and 366. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED