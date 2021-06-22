Minecraft Guide: Top 10 tips and tricks you should know

To say that Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt is not just another battle royale is an understatement. The new title by developer Sharkmob pits 45 players in an intense PvPvE struggle to be the last vampire (or Kindread, canonically speaking) standing at the end of the match. Bloodhunt is not easy to play — it is mechanically demanding, fast-paced, and it rewards both strategic thinking and quick reflexes. On top of that, it has a number of mechanics that no other battle royale has, making for a deliciously layered experience once you’ve become accustomed to all of them. This beginners’ guide aims to help you do just that.