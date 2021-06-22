Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Diamond Thermistors

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 18 days ago

The Diamond Research Laboratory in Johannesburg is engaged on a programme of research into the properties of such diamonds with a view to possible industrial applications. Semiconducting diamond is mined in very small quantities in a very pure state, the principal impurities being aluminium and silicon. The material is usually...

www.electronicsweekly.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Thermistor#Johannesburg#Cu Ag Ti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
Country
South Africa
Related
Relationship Advicegreenweddingshoes.com

Gorgeous Lab Grown Diamond Bridal Party Jewelry by LovBe Diamonds

Looking for the perfect bridal party jewelry to gift your girl squad? You want to show your bridal party just how much you love them and how excited you are to have them by your side when you say “I do.” Gifts for your wedding party are a HUGE part of that process, but finding jewelry that’s not only beautiful but also doesn’t break the bank can be a bit of a task. LovBe’s collection of giftable lab grown diamond jewelry makes that process so much easier.
EconomyTelegraph

Diamond Tool Store Partners With Shopify

Diamond Tool Store's vast catalog of products are now available in an easy to use new interface!. Diamond Tool Store has the same products you love, with a brand new look!. Diamond Tool Store is excited to announce its new partnership with Shopify. Diamond Tool Store has teamed up with Shopify to offer a new, amazing website on the best eCommerce platform.
RetailWired UK

Diamonds have gone digital

For a period of time over the last 18 months, there really was little else for a luxury brand to do but wonder what its value was. City centres were ghost towns, airports were shuttered and the world sat at home and waited. But with people unable to spend money...
Charitiessocialwhirl.com

Harry “King of Diamonds” Winston – Donated Hope Diamond to USA!

Known throughout the world as the King of Diamonds and Jeweler to the Stars, Harry Winston’s jewelry designs have been sought after by movie stars, royalty and heads of state since the 1920s. Showing exceptional talent as early as age 15 for spotting valuable stones, Harry left his parents small jewelry business in California and moved to New York City, where he became a legendary diamond and jewelry specialist. The Winston name became synonymous with fine jewelry such as in the 1953 song “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” sung by Marilyn Monroe in the movie Gentlemen Prefer Blonds and Lauren Weisberger’s best-seller Chasing Harry Winston. He was well known for lending his glitziest jewels to actresses to show off at the Academy Awards, but Harry was especially famous for his donation of the Hope Diamond to the Smithsonian in 1958. Harry owned the Hope Diamond for 10 years. Something else he owned for a long time: his jewel of a New York apartment with stunning views overlooking Central Park, which is now on the market, priced at $32.5 million.
Beauty & Fashiongoodmenproject.com

A Guide to Pink Diamond Engagement Rings

— Buying an engagement ring will probably be one of the most memorable and meaningful purchases you will make in your entire life. Of course, you will need to pick out something you love, but your partner also loves just as much. The most popular choice for an engagement ring...
ChemistryPosted by
SlashGear

New laser can recycle lost energy

KAIST scientists have fabricated a new laser system generating highly interactive quantum particles at room temperature. The team published their findings recently, noting that the breakthrough could lead to single microcavity laser systems requiring lower threshold energy as energy loss increases. The system created by the researchers shines a light...
Marketsarxiv.org

On graph with no induced bull and no induced diamond

A bull is the graph obtained by adding two pendant edges at different vertices of a triangle. A diamond is the graph obtained from a $K_4$ by deleting an edge. In this paper, we study the upper bound for the chromatic number of (bull, diamond)-free graphs. Let $H$ be a graph such that every ($H$, triangle)-free graph is $k$-colorable, for some natural number $k$. We show that every ($H$, bull, diamond)-free graph $G$ has chromatic number at most $\max\{2k,\omega(G)\}$, where $\omega(G)$ denotes the clique number of $G$.
PhysicsAPS physics

Microwave photoassisted dissipation and supercurrent of a phase-biased graphene-superconductor ring

Irradiating normal-superconducting junctions with microwave photons produce spectacular effects, such as Shapiro steps and photoinduced modifications of the dc supercurrent. Moreover, microwave irradiation can also have other, hitherto unexplored consequences, such as a photoassisted dissipation which is phase dependent. Here we present a finite-frequency measurement of both the dissipation and the supercurrent of a phase-biased graphene-superconductor junction in response to microwave photons. We find that, while the supercurrent response is well described by existing theory, the dissipation exhibits unexpected effects which need new theoretical elucidation. Especially with high frequency photons, the dissipation is enhanced at phase zero, where it is minimum without irradiation. We attribute this enhancement to Andreev level transitions, made possible by microwave-induced nonequilibrium population of Andreev bound states. Our results demonstrate that dissipation is a more sensitive probe of microwave photons than is the supercurrent, and reveal the potential of measuring dissipation to improve superconducting photodetectors and investigate photoassisted physics in hybrid superconducting systems.
Industrygentside.co.uk

Nuclear accident has created strange hybrid pigs in Japan

Since the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster that took place in 2011, the area around the plant has been devoid of human life. Instead, theanimals have been thriving. Many species including bears, wolves, horses, deer, foxes, and pigs have been taking advantage of the wild terrain in the 20-kilometer exclusion zone that was created around the Japanese nuclear plant. A similar phenomenon was observed in the Chernobyl area as well.
Relationshipscountywidenews.com

Never Mind The Diamonds For This Girl

It is said that "diamonds are a girl's best friend." Not for this girl. Don't get me wrong. I like diamonds just as much as the next woman; my wedding ring has diamonds (tiny), my jewelry box has a few bits and baubles with tinier diamonds, but Mr. Right and I live a lifestyle that makes wearing diamonds unimportant.
Lifestylebreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Dev Diamond – “Rockstar Lifestyle”

Dev Diamond’s eclectic artistry has encompassed elements of R&B, hip hop, and pop over his last few releases. His latest single finds him returning to hip hop with a trap approach, rapping about living his life on the edge. He spends money without hesitation; high risk is high reward after all. Dev Diamond switches it up with every drop, and this one reels things in with a message of being the black sheep in the crowd.
Technologytechxplore.com

Radiofrequency transistors based on high-purity carbon nanotube arrays

Most next generation wireless communication technologies require integrated radiofrequency devices that can operate at frequencies greater than 90 GHz. Two of the semiconductors most widely used to fabricate radiofrequency devices are silicon complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) field-effect transistors (FETs) and transistors based on III-V compound semiconductors, particularly GaAs. Both these semiconductor...
PhysicsPhys.org

A new theory of superconductivity

A scientist from the Division of Quantum Condensed Matter Physics at the University of Tsukuba has formulated a new theory of superconductivity. Based on the calculation of the 'Berry connection', this model helps explain new experimental results better than the current theory. The work may allow future electrical grids to send energy without losses.
EconomyTrendHunter.com

Solar Cell-Sheathed Cars

Netherlands-based solar EV company Lightyear has unveiled the highly anticipated prototype of the Lightyear One vehicle, which was introduced in pre-production form in years past but has now been introduced in its real-world and upgraded form. The 'Lightyear One' solar EV has been refurbished with high-tech photovoltaic technologies, which boost...
PhysicsNature.com

Anomalous and anisotropic nonlinear susceptibility in the proximate Kitaev magnet α-RuCl

The leading order nonlinear (NL) susceptibility, χ3, in a paramagnet is negative and diverges as T → 0. This divergence is destroyed when spins correlate and the NL response provides unique insights into magnetic order. Dimensionality, exchange interaction, and preponderance of quantum effects all imprint their signatures in the NL magnetic response. Here, we study the NL susceptibilities in the proximate Kitaev magnet α-RuCl3, which differs from the expected antiferromagnetic behavior. For T < Tc = 7.5 K and field B in the ab-plane, we obtain contrasting NL responses in low (<2 T) and high field regions. For low fields, the NL behavior is dominated by a quadratic response (positive χ2), which shows a rapid rise below Tc. This large χ2 > 0 implies a broken sublattice symmetry of magnetic order at low temperatures. Classical Monte Carlo (CMC) simulations in the standard K − H − Γ model secure such a quadratic B dependence of M, only for T ≈ Tc with χ2 being zero as T → 0. It is also zero for all temperatures in exact diagonalization calculations. On the other hand, we find an exclusive cubic term (χ3) that describes the high field NL behavior well. χ3 is large and positive both below and above Tc crossing zero only for T > 50 K. In contrast, for B ∥ c-axis, no separate low/high field behaviors are measured and only a much smaller χ3 is apparent.
PhysicsScience Now

A dilute 2D magnet

Recently discovered two-dimensional (2D) van der Waals magnets exhibit a number of appealing properties, such as a large magnetoresistance. Most of these materials, however, need to be cooled to below room temperature to exhibit these properties and are sensitive to environmental conditions. To address these issues, Chen et al. exploited an old idea, doping an oxide with magnetic atoms, but this time in 2D rather than 3D. The researchers used graphitic zinc oxide, a layered compound in which zinc and oxygen atoms are arranged in a hexagonal pattern, and substituted some zinc atoms with cobalt. The samples exhibited ferromagnetism down to monolayer thickness, even at room temperature. Extrinsic mechanisms for magnetism were excluded with careful characterization and control experiments.
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

Isolated and non-isolated dc-dc buck converter

STMicroelectronics has created a 5W dc-dc buck converter IC that produces a regulated non-isolated output plus one or more transformer-coupled isolated outputs. The isolated secondary voltage is governed by the transformer turns ratio – no optocoupler is needed. “Common uses include powering gate drivers for SiC mosfets and IGBTs that...
EngineeringElectronicsWeekly.com

Trying to drive a Cuk rectifier mosfet – a solution?

Couldn’t resist simulating the possible Cuk synchronous rectifier mosfet drive circuit. And the results are not good (but scroll down for a better circuit:) The voltage across the capacitor pretending to be the mosfet gate capacitance is not getting close enough to the oV rail (see black rectangle below left) to turn off the mosfet properly – my misunderstanding of the upper pnp action.
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

M.2 cards for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth

U-blox has introduced a pair of M.2 format Wi-Fi and Bluetooth expansion cards that plug into NXP i.MX processor evaluation kits. The cards are M.2 Type 2230 Key E, and are built around NXP SoCs. M2-JODY-W3 is for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and has NXP’s 88Q9098 chipset on-board that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy