Jacob deGrom dominant in first game of MLB’s grip crackdown, extends scoreless streak to 30 innings

Janesville Gazette
 18 days ago

If there were any concerns about Jacob deGrom’s arm heading into his start on Monday, those radar gun readings on his first three pitches quieted them immediately. That trio of pitches became a strikeout to Ronald Acuña Jr., one of six deGrom had in the Mets’ 4-2 win over Atlanta. Playing the first of two seven-inning games in a doubleheader, the Mets knew that something spectacular could happen given the smaller number of outs. If not a seven-inning no-hitter, maybe a seven-inning complete game.

