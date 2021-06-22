Jacob deGrom dominant in first game of MLB’s grip crackdown, extends scoreless streak to 30 innings

If you look at the list of pitchers that Dusty Baker batted against most throughout his MLB career, you'll see that three of the top five names, sorted by plate appearances, are in the Hall of Fame. At No. 1 is Tom Seaver, who was probably more scared of facing Baker than vice versa, considering the longtime Braves and Dodgers outfielder slashed .347/.383/.589 against Seaver over 108 PA. Up next was Phil Neikro, who fared much better with Baker at the dish (.194/.248/.408 in 105 PA). Down at No. 5 was Steve Carlton, who Baker happened to hit quite well (.319/.410/.493 in 83 PA).