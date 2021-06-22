Claudette Left A Mark In Northwest Florida

Tropical Storm Claudette continues to churn up the Eastern Seaboard, but she is history in the Florida Panhandle. But while here this weekend, she left her mark. “It could have been worse — it could have been a lot worse. We could have seen the ‘training’ event and have water stacking up and had flooding problems in, of course, our typical areas, but [also] in other parts of the county. So, we did OK,” said Eric Gilmore, Escambia County Emergency Director.