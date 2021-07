CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Misleading online claims state that data from the U.K. shows people who are vaccinated are more likely to die from the highly contagious delta COVID-19 variant than people who did not get the vaccine. One article with the headline "Vaccinated people found to be 600% more likely to die from covid 'variants' than unvaccinated people" cites a briefing from Public Health England (PHE) that looked at cases, hospitalizations, and deaths stemming from delta.