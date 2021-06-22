NFL Player Carl Nassib Just Made A Major Announcement

As a high-contact sport, it's no surprise that the NFL is full of towering linebackers, imposing quarterbacks, and muscular wide receivers. What the NFL is not is diverse in regard to sexual orientation. NPR reported that Michael Sam became the first publicly gay player to play in the NFL when he was drafted to the St. Louis Rams in 2014 (even if he only technically played during the preseason). Other athletes, like former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Ryan Russell and former Cowboys linebacker Jeff Rohrer, came out following their tenure in the NFL, per OutSports. Additionally, the first player to ever come out as gay after retirement only did so as recently as 1975; since then, only 15 players have followed suit during the league's 100-year history (via OutSports).