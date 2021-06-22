Brown Water Advisory Issued For Kona Shoreline

Effective: 2021-07-05 15:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coleman The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Brown County in west central Texas Callahan County in west central Texas Coleman County in west central Texas Shackelford County in west central Texas Southwestern Throckmorton County in west central Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 201 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of locally heavy rain have fallen...from southwest of Throckmorton to Albany to Clyde to Silver Valley and Lake Coleman...and from east of Santa Anna to Bangs to Indian Creek. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brownwood, Coleman, Clyde, Albany, Baird, Santa Anna, Bangs, Cross Plains, Moran, Novice, Putnam, Rowden, Oplin, Eula, Atwell, Dudley, Burkett, Silver Valley, Glen Cove and Lake Brownwood. This includes the following Low Water Crossings I-20 Frontage Roads west of Clyde, FM-RD 136 crossing Hords Creek, County Road 485 crossing Indian Creek, County Road 172 crossing Little Pecan Bayou, CR 270 crossing Home Creek, County Road 482 crossing South Fork Jim Ned Creek and County Road 300 crossing Home Creek. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 295 and 322.