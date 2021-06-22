Cancel
Brown Water Advisory Issued For Kona Shoreline

By Big Island Video News
bigislandvideonews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKONA, Hawaiʻi - The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff following recent heavy rains in the area. (BIVN) – Hawaiʻi health officials have issued a Brown Water Advisory for the shoreline along Aliʻi Drive in Kailua Village. From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health...

