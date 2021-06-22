The Surprising Price Rick Paid For Gun-Smuggling Books On Pawn Stars

In this 2012 episode, a potential seller, Dana, brought in an American flag that was cut off of a World War I airplane by her grandfather. While engulfed in flames, the man ran toward the plane, which had just crashed, and tried to protect the flag from burning. In 1940, he brought the flag to work with the intention of it being framed, but was soon called to serve in the Second World War. When he returned home, he thought the flag had been stolen, but he eventually found it, and the story was covered by the local newspaper. To add to an already very interesting story, the seller additionally had canine tags that had been taken from the wreckage by her grandfather, too — together with one belonging to Quentin Roosevelt, President Theodore Roosevelt’s youngest son, who was shot down on that very plane.