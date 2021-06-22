Why Avril Lavigne's First TikTok Has Fans Buzzing

Nikki and Brie Bella are the latest celebrities to come under fire for something that they said in the past. Chrissy Teigen found out the hard way that things that you say in the past can and will come back to haunt you... especially when it comes to social media posts and resurfaced video clips. Even Billie Eilish has experienced the same thing in her career, and fans are not afraid to call these celebs out on their past actions. This time, the heat is on Nikki.