Why Avril Lavigne's First TikTok Has Fans Buzzing
Avril Lavinge has joined TikTok and made a big splash with her debut video. She threw it back all the way to 2002, dusting off the iconic red and blue tie from her "Sk8tr Boi" video, which she wore over a black tank top, baggy black shorts, and black sneakers. She lip-synced to her classic song in honor of National Skateboarding Day. In the TikTok video, she can be seen crouching at the top of a mini ramp with the ocean behind her.