Behind Viral Videos

Why Avril Lavigne's First TikTok Has Fans Buzzing

By Amy Lamare
Nicki Swift
 18 days ago
Avril Lavinge has joined TikTok and made a big splash with her debut video. She threw it back all the way to 2002, dusting off the iconic red and blue tie from her "Sk8tr Boi" video, which she wore over a black tank top, baggy black shorts, and black sneakers. She lip-synced to her classic song in honor of National Skateboarding Day. In the TikTok video, she can be seen crouching at the top of a mini ramp with the ocean behind her.

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
