Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

New method accurately detects virulent infections in advance

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen viruses infect cells, changes in the cell nucleus occur, and these can be observed through fluorescence microscopy. Using fluoresence images from live cells, researchers at the University of Zurich have trained an artificial neural network to reliably recognize cells that are infected by adenoviruses or herpes viruses. The procedure also identifies severe acute infections at an early stage.

www.news-medical.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infections#Living Cells#Microscope#Immune System#Bacteria#The University Of Zurich#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Related
CancerEurekAlert

Drug commonly used as antidepressant helps fight cancer in mice

A class of drug called monoamine oxidase inhibitors is commonly prescribed to treat depression; the medications work by boosting levels of serotonin, the brain's "happiness hormone." A new study by UCLA researchers suggests that those drugs, commonly known as MAOIs, might have another health benefit: helping the immune system attack...
ScienceCosmos

‘Technically no longer human’ – Can mRNA COVID-19 vaccines meld with your DNA?

It is becoming increasingly common to see social media posts claiming that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, could alter a person’s DNA. Some posts even go as far as to suggest that nano-machines are being injected into the body. But is there any truth to these rumours? Could an mRNA vaccine be modifying your DNA?
Cancertucsonpost.com

New blood test confirmed to accurately screen for cancers

Scientists believe a blood test that can detect 50 types of cancer -- before the onset of typical signs of the diseases -- is accurate enough to be used to screen older people. Most promising, scientists said the blood test can detect cancer before any signs or symptoms appear, and displayed a low false-positive rate of only 0.5%
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists study how our immune system responds to COVID-19 variants

Australian scientists researching how our immune system responds to COVID-19 have revealed that those infected by early variants in 2020 produced sustained antibodies, however, these antibodies are not as effective against contemporary variants of the virus. The research is one of the world's most comprehensive studies of the immune response...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

New technique to treat middle ear infections

Source: Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In a new study, researchers have designed a miniaturized 3D-printed device to inactivate Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common bacterium that causes the infection. FULL STORY. Middle ear infections, also known as otitis media, affect more than 80% of...
ScienceMedicalXpress

New mechanism underlying pyroptosis induced by Yersinia infection

Multiple strategies have been employed by pathogenic bacteria to sabotage host innate immune signaling to facilitate their infection. Previous studies revealed that the Yersinia effector protein YopJ targets and inhibits transforming growth factor-β–activated kinase 1 (TAK1) to block pro-inflammatory cytokine production. To counteract, host cells undergo pyroptosis via initiating receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1)–dependent caspase-8–directed gasdermin D (GSDMD) cleavage. However, how RIPK1-caspase-8-GSDMD axis is instructed during Yersinia infection remains unknown.
Nature.com

An evidence that SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 spike protein (SP) damages hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells in the mechanism of pyroptosis in Nlrp3 inflammasome-dependent manner

Mounting evidence accumulates that hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) and endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) are damaged during severe SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 infection [1, 2]. It has been reported that patient infected with COVID-19 are frequently presented with anemia, lymphopenia, and thrombocytopenia [1,2,3]. This negative effect of the virus on human hematopoiesis and endothelium has been reported in infected patients and demonstrated in vitro after exposure of cells to SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 spike protein (SP) [1, 3, 4]. It is known that virus may enter cells and, directly in case of productive infection, lead to their irreversible damage. On the other hand, the interaction of viral SP with some of the receptors expressed on the cell surface may lead to their damage as well [1,2,3]. We have proposed that interaction of SP with the target cell surface receptors induces intracellular hyperactivation of Nlrp3 inflammasome which may lead to cell death by pyroptosis [5]. It is known that pyroptosis is characterized by the creation in a caspase-1 dependent manner of N-gasdermin pores in the cell membrane, which leads to the release of cytosol components to extracellular space and final cell lysis [6].
Loma Linda, CAllu.edu

LLU researchers detect methods to reduce aerosols during dental cleaning

Dental researchers have found the combined use of a high-volume evacuator (HVE) with an intraoral suction device significantly reduces the amount of microbial aerosols generated during a dental cleaning procedure, according to new research. The study, conducted by a team of professors and researchers from Loma Linda University School (LLU)...
Public Healthmit.edu

New face mask prototype can detect Covid-19 infection

Engineers at MIT and Harvard University have designed a novel face mask that can diagnose the wearer with Covid-19 within about 90 minutes. The masks are embedded with tiny, disposable sensors that can be fitted into other face masks and could also be adapted to detect other viruses. The sensors...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Frequent testing increases chance of detecting COVID-19 infections

The chance of detecting the virus that causes COVID-19 increases with more frequent testing, no matter the type of test, a new study found. Both polymerase chain reaction and antigen tests, paired with rapid results reporting, can achieve 98% sensitivity if deployed at least every three days. This study shows...
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

New method could improve drug dosage for children

When prescribing medicine to children, doctors often rely on guidelines that simply scale down the dosage that adults receive. This imprecise and common practice fails to capture the nuances of childhood, which include rapid growth spurts. To improve upon this method, a UB-led team of researchers developed a single, open...
News-Medical.net

Uncovering cellular mechanism related to gene silencing therapies

Gene silencing therapies are used to interfere with, or "silence", the expression of genes that are associated with disorders. Now, a team at TMDU has uncovered some of the cellular mechanisms by which the silencing therapies act in cells. Antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies use small strands of DNA or RNA...
PhysicsPhys.org

A new method for the production of protonated hydrogen

A research group led by Prof. Matthias Kling of the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics (MPQ) and the Ludwig-Maximilian University in Munich (LMU), in cooperation with the American University in Sharjah, has discovered a new method for the production of protonated hydrogen (H+3). With the aid of high-intensity laser pulses, they were able to trigger a reaction between water molecules on the surface of nanoparticles resulting the creation of trihydrogen ions. This scenario mimics the conditions found in outer space, in which dust/ice particles are exposed to radiation that is energetic enough to induce the formation of trihydrogen ions.
Medical & Biotechhealththoroughfare.com

Scientists Create New Facemask Able to Detect COVID-19 Infection

Can you imagine wearing a facemask in public that triggers an alarm like “COVID-19 detected, hurry up into isolation!”? Well, maybe it won’t happen exactly like that, but what engineers from MIT and Harvard invented might interest you. SciTechDaily writes about a new invention that aims to detect the coronavirus...
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Striking increase in SARS-CoV-2 antibodies seen with prime dose AstraZeneca vaccine followed by Pfizer-BioNTech

Researchers in Germany have provided evidence that a booster shot of a messenger RNA (mRNA)-based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine following prime immunization with AstraZeneca’s adenoviral vector-based vaccine is sufficient to achieve high levels of neutralizing antibodies against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The team – from the...
CancerNews-Medical.net

A new method for generating metabolic profiles of single cells

Scientists from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) and the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) have presented a new method for generating metabolic profiles of individual cells. The method, which combines fluorescence microscopy and a specific form of mass spectroscopy, can analyze over a hundred metabolites and lipids from more than a thousand individual cells per hour. Researchers expect the method to better answer a variety of biomedical questions in the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy