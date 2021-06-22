San Francisco reopens more libraries this week

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) San Francisco city officials on Monday announced plans to reopen more libraries over the summer, starting with four libraries this week.

The Ortega Library, the Richmond-Sen. Milton Marks Jr. Library and the Visitacion Valley Library have reopened for indoor service as of Monday.

The Excelsior Branch is also set to reopen Tuesday.

The Bernal Heights, Bayview, Eureka Valley, Oceanview, Glen Park and Western Addition branches will reopen sometime in July.

The city reopened the Main Library, the Chinatown-Him Mark Lai Library and the Mission Bay Library last month, launching the “Browse and Bounce” program. Patrons are allowed 60-minute sessions to browse through library collections, access free public computers and return or check out materials through the program.

The Browse and Bounce program will be offered at several of the newly reopened libraries.

According to city officials, about one-fourth of all library staff continue to work as contract tracers, case investigators, outreach workers, copywriters and translators for the city’s COVID-19 response. Therefore, the libraries' reopenings are staggered, according to KPIX 5.