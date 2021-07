We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. It was only earlier this week when we got our first potential look at the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 4. However, those renders appeared to be slightly inaccurate, as they actually detailed the standard Galaxy Watch 4 and not the Active 4, at least, according to 91mobiles. Now, we’re getting an even better look at the Galaxy Watch 4, which should come equipped with the unified wearable platform between Samsung and Google.