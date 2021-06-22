People Are Getting Botox … From Their Dentist?
I can embrace my crow’s feet and laugh lines, and I even like that divot between my eyebrows that tells the world that I have spent a lot of time concentrating and considering existential questions. What I cannot abide by are the vertical lines that, in my 54 years, have crept from my upper lip towards my nostrils. I’ve eschewed drinking straws, slathered on shea butter concoctions, and tried upper-lip exercises. None of it worked, even a smidge, so I went the Botox route.www.scarymommy.com