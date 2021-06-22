Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

People Are Getting Botox … From Their Dentist?

By Susie Cross
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I can embrace my crow’s feet and laugh lines, and I even like that divot between my eyebrows that tells the world that I have spent a lot of time concentrating and considering existential questions. What I cannot abide by are the vertical lines that, in my 54 years, have crept from my upper lip towards my nostrils. I’ve eschewed drinking straws, slathered on shea butter concoctions, and tried upper-lip exercises. None of it worked, even a smidge, so I went the Botox route.

www.scarymommy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botox#The Dentist#Cat#The Botox Home Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Cats
Related
Skin CarePosted by
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: What does fast nail growth actually mean?

DEAR DR. ROACH: If your fingernails grow really quickly, are you basically a healthy person? -- V.V.M. ANSWER: This is an urban legend. Every person has a speed at which their nails will grow that is largely genetically determined, and a person in good health will grow nails at that speed.
Skin CarePosted by
TheConversationAU

Thinking of getting a minor cosmetic procedure like botox or fillers? Here’s what to consider first

At a dinner party recently, my friend Kaity whispered, “I’ve been staring at my face in Zoom meetings and I look tired. I’m considering Botox. What are the risks?”. I shouldn’t have been surprised; Kaity isn’t alone in thinking cosmetic procedures could fix Zoom-face-fatigue. Our new research shows one in three Australians have new concerns about their appearance since the pandemic began.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Find coffee bitter? Taste-linked gene identified that could be protecting millions of people from getting COVID

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. People’s perception of taste (coffee tasting very bitter, slightly bitter or not bitter at all, for example) has been known for over a decade to be associated with their immune response to respiratory infections and sinus infections — stronger perception of bitterness reflects stronger immunity. But past studies of this connection have focused on bacterial infections and inflammation, not viruses. [Ear nose and throat surgeon Henry] Barham wondered whether taste receptors could be connected to the coronavirus.
Skin CareByrdie

Botox: The Complete Guide

Let’s be very clear right up front: Fine lines and wrinkles are 100% normal and something that everyone experiences at some point in their life. That said, if you prefer a smoother, line-free complexion, Botox is here to help. And, believe it or not, more people than you might think have undergone the cosmetic treatment. After all, according to plasticsurgery.org, Botox is the #1 most popular minimally-invasive cosmetic procedure in the United States, with over 4 million people partaking in the treatment. While that number is down 13% since 2019, it’s up 459% since 2000—which is all to say, Botox remains a go-to treatment for those wishing to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. But the real question is, what is Botox? Furthermore, does it hurt, and does it come with any adverse effects? We discuss all that and more, below.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Should people with arthritis get the COVID-19 vaccine?

People with arthritis may be concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine will trigger an arthritis flare-up. However, the chance of this occurring is relatively small. Additionally, those with arthritis generally tolerate the vaccine well. A 2021 study involving 1,519 people with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions found that only 5% of...
Skin Carethezoereport.com

The Next Best Thing To Botox — For People Who Can’t Go Under The Needle

As beauty treatments go, very few have received the kind of rock star status of Botox. It enjoys the same single name recognition as the likes of Cher and Beyoncé — it needs no other introduction, and has come to stand for an entire category of excellence. It’s the little neurotoxin that could. In fact, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported that it was the number one minimally invasive cosmetic procedure in the U.S. with 4.4 million procedures performed in 2020 alone — and that’s accounting for the fact that the country was shut down for almost half the year. But what if you are unable, or unwilling, to try Botox, but would still enjoy its myriad benefits (more on that in a bit)? Luckily, there are still a few alternative options for you.
Skin Carereviewofoptometry.com

Botox Tops Eye Surgery for Strabismus Treatment

Botulinum toxin type A has been used to treat numerous types of strabismus in children and adults as both an adjunctive and alternative therapy. A recent report from the American Academy of Ophthalmology found extraocular muscle Botox injection achieved a high success rate of motor alignment comparable with eye muscle surgery for small to moderate angle, nonparalytic, nonrestrictive horizontal strabismus.
FitnessMarshall Independent

Weighing osteopenia treatment against periodontal disease

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 80-year-old female in good health except for a diagnosis of osteopenia. My primary care doctor has prescribed medication for my osteopenia. I have periodontal disease and have been advised by my periodontal specialist not to take medication for osteopenia due to deterioration of the jawbone. I think I am in a lose-lose situation. I spoke to my internal medicine doctor, and he said he was concerned about a hip fracture if I don’t take the osteopenia medication. I don’t want to take a chance on the jaw deteriorating. Please give me your opinion on the best course of action. — G.M.
ApparelMining Journal

People get on with life by purging pandemic clothing

NEW YORK — Alina Clark is about as tired of her pandemic wardrobe as her comfort clothes are stretched and torn. “I have four sets of jeans, seven shirts and five sweaters that I wear every week,” said Clark, co-founder of a software development company in Los Angeles. “They’re everything I’ve worn in the last two years. Me and my wardrobe are suffering from COVID fatigue.”
Diseases & TreatmentsHarvard Health

Making visits to the dentist easier for people with autism spectrum disorder

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a common developmental disorder characterized by difficulty with social communication and restricted or repetitive patterns of thought and behaviors. About 1 in 54 children is diagnosed with ASD. People with ASD have communication challenges, and may have certain behavioral characteristics, such as difficulty with changes in routine and in new/unfamiliar places or sensory processing differences, that make preventative dental care and dental evaluations particularly difficult. Some research shows that children with autism have a higher risk of dental disease.
Skin CareTurnto10.com

The Secrets Behind Botox

On the fence about Botox? Not sure exactly what it is or if you'll benefit? Not to worry, our expert Nurse Stephanie is here to break down what it is and how it can help you.
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Local doctor offers breakthrough treatment for chronic lower back pain

Dr. Nathan Sneddon — double board certified and fellowship trained in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine — is one of the few doctors in the region to offer an innovative approach to provide relief for patients suffering from chronic low back pain. The Intracept® procedure is minimally invasive procedure that...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This When Cooking, It May Be an Early Dementia Sign, Doctors Say

While it's not uncommon to become more forgetful as you get older, there is a fine line between a normal sign of aging and what may be an indicator of more serious cognitive decline. Dementia currently affects at least five million adults in the U.S., per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but it can be hard to diagnose as symptoms are subtle and it includes a range of diseases, which also means symptoms may vary widely from person to person. There are, however, a few general signs that crop up early on that indicate your brain lapses are cause for concern, especially when it comes to changes in everyday tasks, like cooking. Read on to find out what you should be looking out for when you make your next meal.
Public HealthWZZM 13

Will people have to get booster shots for COVID-19?

AUSTIN, Texas — Will we need any more COVID-19 shots? It's a question Dr. Ogechika Alozie said people have asked for some time now. "There has been historically a lot of concern about, 'Wow, do I need to get a booster this fall? Do I need one every year?'" said Alozie, who is a member of Texas Medical Association's COVID-19 Task Force. "And I have been one of those people that have been, 'Let's pump the brakes on boosters,' especially when they're pushed by CEOs of multibillion-dollar companies. Let's let that science and data align."
Skin CareGrazia

Everything You Need To Know About Getting Botox Before Your Wedding

According to Harley Street practitioner and founder of Harley Street Injectables Alice Henshaw, demand for pre-wedding Botox is high. 'I often get clients booking in for Botox for the very first time ahead of their wedding,' says Alice, 'brides usually come in six to 12 months ahead of the wedding. Most brides are concerned with how their make-up will sit on the big day. Everyone wants results to look natural too, of course. Botox can look very natural if it's done well.' Alice notes there are a few key things to consider before booking in for Botox ahead of your big day, especially if it's your first time:

Comments / 0

Community Policy