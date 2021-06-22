People Are Getting Botox … From Their Dentist?

Let’s be very clear right up front: Fine lines and wrinkles are 100% normal and something that everyone experiences at some point in their life. That said, if you prefer a smoother, line-free complexion, Botox is here to help. And, believe it or not, more people than you might think have undergone the cosmetic treatment. After all, according to plasticsurgery.org, Botox is the #1 most popular minimally-invasive cosmetic procedure in the United States, with over 4 million people partaking in the treatment. While that number is down 13% since 2019, it’s up 459% since 2000—which is all to say, Botox remains a go-to treatment for those wishing to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. But the real question is, what is Botox? Furthermore, does it hurt, and does it come with any adverse effects? We discuss all that and more, below.